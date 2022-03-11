news, local-news,

One of two Mid North Coast men facing charges in relation to an alleged domestic online network of child sex offenders across Australia has reappeared in court. Steven Garrad appeared via video link before Magistrate Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on March 10. Bail was formally refused. One charge relating to the possession of child abuse material along with a number of charges relating to sexual intercourse with a child under 10 have been withdrawn. The charges not withdrawn against Garrad relate to alleged incidents between 2016 and 2020 at Doonside, Bidwill, Old Bar and Kendall. Those include numerous counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, indecent assault and intentionally sexually touch a child. Garrad will reappear for sentencing May 16, at Port Macquarie. Timothy Luke Doyle will appear March 24.

