Hundreds of people lined Victoria Street to watch the procession. It was the first march since 2019, . The Club Taree Community Concert Band led the march, which included veterans, air cadets, service men and women, police, sports clubs, school children and firefighters. RELATED COVERAGE: Schools involved included Taree Christian College, Taree West Public School, Taree Public School, Tinonee Public School, Cundletown Public School, Chatham Public School, Taree High School, Manning Gardens Public School, Manning Valley Anglican College, Manning District Adventist School, Chatham High School, St Joseph's Primary School and St Clare's High School.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/28bb9963-51ba-448d-9468-b82ae8ce5278.JPG/r10_235_4486_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg