The NSW State Emergency Services (NSW SES) is encouraging communities across the Mid North Coast to be on high alert over the coming 24-48 hours with predicted rainfall likely to bring the risk of flash flooding, riverine flooding and strong winds. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast a low-pressure system will impact the Mid North Coast of today (Tuesday, March 29), with locally intense falls of up to 200mm within embedded thunderstorms. This weather is likely to have significant impacts of the communities of Coffs Harbour, Urunga, Macksville, Glenreagh, Thora, Bellingen and communities along the lower Macleay River including South West Rocks, Gladstone, Smithtown and Jerseyville. NSW SES Incident Controller David Monk said the NSW SES is encouraging Mid North Coast communities to take this forecast weather event seriously. "For those people who regularly become isolated by flooding, now is the time to stock up on supplies or consider relocating to a safer place," Mr Monk stressed. "Emergency resources are stretched, so we are asking residents in high flood risk locations to closely monitor their situation and make plans for when and where they will relocate should flooding develop." Mr Monk added flood evacuation warnings and orders may be issued by the NSW SES for high risk Mid North Coast communities if flooding intensifies as a result of the predicted rainfall. "Predicted flood levels across the Mid North Coast are likely to result in significant road closures, widespread isolations, property inundation and place pressure on essential services and infrastructure," he said. "Please keep a close eye on the NSW SES website (www.ses.nsw.gov.au) for the latest updates on impacts including flood warnings and possible evacuation." The current river systems of concern are the Coffs Coast, Bellinger, Kalang, Nambucca, Macleay, Hastings, Camden Haven and Manning Rivers. Furthermore, the BOM has predicted this weather system could also include damaging wind gusts of up to 90kph along coastal areas during today and Wednesday. With saturated soils, there will be an increased risk of fallen trees and powerlines. For more advice on how to prepare for storms and floods, visit the SES Get Ready website www.ses.nsw.gov.au/getready To keep up to date with information visit the NSW SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au , follow NSW SES on Facebook and listen to your local ABC radio station. If you need emergency flood and storm assistance, call the NSW SES on 132 500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/94a69e51-cbfa-434e-8783-79df97099252.JPG/r0_144_2790_1720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg