newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE'S first round Coastal Premier League football fixture against Sawtell on Saturday has been switched to a synthetic surface field at the Coffs Harbour Leisure and Sports Complex. The match was originally to be played at Toormina. League newcomers, Southern United from Forster-Tuncurry will now play Boambee on the synthetic at Coffs. The game was to be played at Tuncurry, however, the ground is closed following ongoing wet weather. Taree Wildcats president Ben Sedlen understands that three of the six games could be played on the synthetic surface fields as officials scramble to ensure the opening round goes ahead as planned despite persistent rain. Southern United president John Mansour understands that his club's second round game against Boambee on June 25, initially slated to be at Boambee, will now be played at Tuncurry or Forster. At the time of writing the club was still negotiating a kickoff time for Saturday's fixture. Twelve clubs, with the addition of Southern United and Bellingen, will contest this year's CPL. Taree isn't due to have a home game until Saturday, April 23 when the Wildcats host Bellingen. Mr Sedlen confirmed that work on the amenities area at the club's home ground, Omaru Park, won't be completed until at least August. "All the rain's put them back,'' he said. However, Mr Sedlen said at this stage there are no plans to look for another venue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/a0c87d9e-2f2b-4f6b-850b-54225eb8904d.jpg/r0_40_685_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg