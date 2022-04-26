news, local-news,

A concert featuring local acts is being held for the 'Bed Inn Bus' campaign to raise funds for a sleepbus for homeless people sleeping rough in Taree on May 7, 2022. Enjoy the sounds of local acts Club Taree Community Concert Band, Wingsong, the Possum Scratchers, Claire Wright, Spatt, The Papas' Trio, Manning Valley Quintet, and 4Js an'a T. The concert is being held at the Manning Uniting Church in Albert Street, Taree from 2.30pm. Admission is $10 per person, with entry for children under 16 free. Tickets are available at the door on the day. Related: A look at a sleepbus for rough sleepers "Progress for the Bus is slow but progress there is," Terry Stanton of the Manning Homeless Action Group said. "The Bed Inn Bus account is now over $11,700, and there is about $8250 in Rotary accounts after four local Lions Clubs donated $1000 each into the Rotary account, on top of a Rotary grant of the same amount. A total of $100,000 is needed to have the bus fitted out and delivered to Taree. "Taree North Rotary Club has, as it were, taken us under its wing so that they can run stalls to help us, with our members working with them as volunteers," Mr Stanton said. "Their president, Bob Nelson, has worked very hard to help us." As well as much needed money to get the bus, the group is always needing more helpers and/or volunteers. For more information contact Terry Stanton on 6553 1360 or email tez_stanton@hotmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/075d302c-5df0-422c-ad01-592327d3edec.jpg/r3_93_1437_903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg