Taree Quota says thanks to the community for flood appeal response

community,

Taree Quota Club's appeal in aid of Lismore flood victims has been a resounding success, thanks mainly to the generosity of the people of the Manning Valley. Almost $10,000 cash was donated by members of the public at the Quota pop-up shop in Centrepoint Arcade between March 9-19, together with a vast array of new household items and clothing. "One hundred per cent of all cash donated will be sent to Quota Lismore who are working tirelessly on the ground and will be best placed to disperse the monies so they will do the most good for the Lismore community, " Fiona Campbell of Taree Quota said. The donated items are also being transported to Lismore for distribution to flood victims. Quite a few local businesses donated goods and food vouchers to the cause. These have been used as prizes in a mega raffle being run by the Quota ladies. All monies raised will also be sent north to Lismore. If you see the girls in pink in Taree City Centre, Manning Mall or in Wingham Plaza please purchase a raffle ticket for this very worthy cause. "Every dollar makes a difference," Fiona said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/72d2ed53-cdb3-47df-bbd7-5ddad9422b4f.jpg/r0_70_2992_1760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg