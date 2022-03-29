Wingham's Busker Muster on again

news, local-news,

The main street of Wingham will come alive with the sound of music for the town's second annual Busker Muster competition between 9am and 12pm on Saturday, April 9. "The Busker Muster is an initiative of Wingham Chamber of Commerce to bring the crowds back to our shopping precinct and give our struggling shop keepers the chance to promote their businesses," organiser Bill Beach said. "We expect to have more than 20 buskers performing in front of the shops and we welcome not only singers and instrumentalists but also jugglers, dancers, bush poets and even comedians to give us a laugh or two." As well as the buskers, Isabella Street will be be a hive of activity with roving circus performers from Circartus and Wingham's popular Wingsong choir. You can vote for your favourite busker and cash prizes up to $300 are awarded to the three voted the most popular. There are still a couple of spots available for buskers who might like to compete. If you are interested register by email to admin@winghamchamber.com.au or call 0415 202 020 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/2233a753-4430-4e4a-acbc-cc634714e4f7.jpg/r0_8_4496_2548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg