Old Bar Men's Shed has been operating a Saturday morning barbecue in Coles Old Bar car park for some time as a fundraiser to help support the shed. When they became aware of the efforts of the Old Bar Lions and local committee assisting the victims of the Lismore floods, they committed the proceeds from four Saturdays as a donation. However, they didn't send the money directly to the Lismore people but instead purchased identified items from Coles Old Bar and gave them to the Old Bar Lions to transport up to Lismore where the products were distributed by the Lismore Lions. Typical items were a range of baby nappies, non-perishable food and cleaning products. So far they have donated approximately $1000 worth of goods to the flood victims. The Old Bar Men's Shed has also donated items made by their members for auction at Club Old Bar on the April 17 to raise more funds for the flood relief. Well done Men's Shed. Why not pop down on Saturday morning and treat yourself to a sausage sandwich or a bacon and egg sandwich? No doubt most people have seen the Taree Arts Council (TAC) advertising their play Mamma Mia and some have been to see the musical. What may not have been known was that all the sets were made by the Old Bar Men's Shed off site, dismantled after the rehearsals and reassembled at the MEC ready for the live performances. After the final performance, the sets were dismantled and returned to the TAC's building. Members are currently erecting a second shed on their site. This shed was the old maintenance shed at Club Old Bar and once fully erected it will be connected to the existing shed with an awning which will provide much more space and the room to become involved with more activities. The monthly meeting of Resilience Old Bar was attempted last week but only four members attended. This is the second consecutive month where a meaningful meeting has not been able to proceed due to lack of numbers. Those present decided that we would not continue to attempt monthly meetings but build on the work already done and communicate by email to continue with items. It was decided that the group would proceed with three items only. Join with Red Cross or RFS on an Old Bar market stall to promote the completion of emergency preparedness plans is one way to move forward.. The monthly Old Bar markets scheduled for last Sunday were cancelled due to the poor weather and the prospect of little support for stall-holders and the general public. It is hoped that the next markets, April 24, will fare better.

