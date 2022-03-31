community,

Last Saturday, March 26, NSW CWA State president Stephanie Stanhope had a busy day, firstly attending the Wingham CWA Rooms where the members were joined by fellow CWA ladies from Harrington branch to meet and greet Stephanie and entertained her with morning tea. Stephanie, who was accompanied by MNC CWA Group president, Rhonda Merchant of Gloucester branch, then travelled with her to Nabiac to meet the members of Wallamba CWA branch who were joined by some of the Forster CWA ladies. Unfortunately a number of the Wallamba ladies were unable to attend being flooded in and apologies were forthcoming along with those of Bulahdelah branch. The afternoon was even more special and commenced when State president Stephanie joined our longest serving member, vice-president and patron Mrs Iris Cummings in cutting the birthday cake to celebrate Wallamba's 58th birthday since its foundation on March 26, 1964. It was a delightful afternoon for myself and fellow Wallamba ladies as we listened to Stephanie speak on her personal experiences of the bushfires where she lives on the Far South Coast region around Bega and the current issues affecting CWA. A number of photos were taken to remember the event. All too soon group president Rhonda and State president Stephanie said their farewell and returned to Gloucester where they were to meet more members. Last Wednesday morning John and I joined organiser Ron Irwin and wife Lesley at Anzac Place to meet 'Voyager' survivor Stanley Porter and wife Gloria who had travelled from Queensland's Gold Coast to participate in HMAS Voyager Challenge Walk. It was an emotional meeting for Ron and Stan and it turned out that Lesley and Gloria are related through their Glenn line. Another quirky fact was that Gloria's late first husband was Robert Moy and he and his brothers went to Nabiac School where I and my brothers went. As they say - it's a small world. Many photos were taken of their meeting and they were later joined by five other Wingham RSL Sub-branch walkers to do a few more laps around Central Park, Wingham. Coming home around 8.30pm on Friday night we came across emergency vehicles at the driveway to friend Garry Ladmore's property on the Tinonee/Wingham Road and a little further on at Alpine Drive more ambulances and police vehicles were present. A check on Saturday morning revealed that Garry and family had received an unwanted visitor who had gone off the road through his boundary fence, knocking over his landmark letter box man and the car ending up on the roof just a short distance along his driveway entrance. As of Monday afternoon it was still in the same spot with police tape around it. It is to be hoped no one was seriously injured but one can only ask that drivers take particular care on all roads in the area during this very wet weather. Tinonee School of Arts Hall members met on Wednesday morning at the hall to discuss a number of items and these included the recent installation of solar panels, a generator and soon to be installed handrails into the downstairs room. The ladies also have a function coming up on Sunday, April 3 when former resident and an active community member of Tinonee for many years, late of Queensland, the late Mrs Muriel Adair will be remembered with a celebration of life service and wake. It is hoped that the weather will be kind to all those who will be coming to remember a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and special friend to so many.

