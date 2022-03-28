Landcare and MidCoast Council working together

news, local-news,

MidCoast Council and Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection will soon begin a new phase of collaboration. The Landcare group and council will sign a memorandum of understanding at a function on Tuesday, March 29. The memorandum will provide an agreed understanding of how they plan to work more closely together to manage our natural resources. Council and regional Landcare networks have been working together for a long time. They have already collaborated on many successful projects. The two organisations both want a healthy natural environment and empowered communities. Landcare groups have many volunteers who work on public land. They are familiar with natural and conservation values. "Landcare volunteers do a lot of wonderful work to help improve the ecological health and biodiversity of our community lands and reserves," said mayor of MidCoast Council, Claire Pontin. "We really appreciate this work and this memorandum of understanding recognises this and will help us give them practical support. "Landcare brings volunteers and landholders together to care for our landscapes for current and future generations," Cr Pontin said. President of MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connections, Robyn Lamond said, "Well-resourced, engaged Landcarers make a considerable contribution to natural resource management on public and private land."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/8751837e-8c32-4bda-ae08-bbffdc23c5e7.jpg/r6_115_2248_1382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg