MID Coast's difficult start to the National Premier League Women's football season continued when they were hammered 6-0 by Warners Bay in the round two clash at Warners Bay. This followed a 4-0 loss to Maitland in the opening round game at Taree. "It was disappointing,'' coach Mick Grass admitted. "We just didn't put in the effort in defence. On the ball I thought we were alright, but off the ball we didn't do enough.'' Grass said the game was as good as over at halftime when the home side led 4-0. Adriana Jones bagged four goals for Warners Bay with Elodie Dagg scoring the other two. While Mid Coast's improved marginally in the second half, they were never a real threat. Grass said it is also a worrying sign that the side has gone two games and has yet to score a goal. It was a round of lopsided results right across the board. Adamstown defeated New Lambton 8-0, Maitland downed Newcastle Olympic 5-0 while Broadmeadow accounted for Charlestown 3-1 in the closest game of the day. "That surprises me a bit. I knew the competition was going to be stronger this year but I thought it was going to be more even,'' Grass said. Mid Coast are due to play fellow strugglers New Lambton next Sunday at the Taree Zone Field, although Grass conceded that the encounter would be in some doubt due to the wet weather. "I'm already planning that we won't be training there this week,'' he said.

