Award-winning Australian authors Dinuka McKenzie and Michael Trant are special guests at the April 5 About a Book event hosted by MidCoast Libraries. About a Book, an online event held through Zoom, is hosted by Kaneana May, author of The One and All We Have Is Now, and MidCoast Libraries manager, Chris Jones. Dinuka McKenzie's debut crime-fiction manuscript The Torrent won the 2020 Banjo Prize and was recently published by HarperCollins Australia. Her unpublished manuscript Taken was longlisted for the 2020 Richell Prize. Dinuka is also part of the team behind the Writers' Unleashed Festival. Michael Trant is the author of Wild Dogs and Ridgeview Station. His work features an authentic rural voice, as he draws on his experiences on the land in Western Australia. About a Book will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 7pm and booking is essential. Call MidCoast Libraries on 6592 5290 or book online at Zoom event: About A Book April 2022 - MidCoast Libraries (nsw.gov.au).

