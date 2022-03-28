sport, local-sport,

TAREE High School's Samira Mitchell has been selected in the NSW All Schools girl's cricket team to tour Queensland in September. The 16-year-old opening batter top scored for NSW Combined High Schools Firsts in a carnival against NSW Combined Catholic Colleges and NSW Combined Independent Schools at Campbelltown. Earlier Samira was Hunter's leading run scorer in the State Combined High Schools Championship, where Hunter finished in fourth place. Samira scored 310 runs across the six game series, including 128 in a game against Sydney East. She plays with Taree West in the Manning junior and senior competitions.

