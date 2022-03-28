newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wingham-based community circus troupe, Circartus has been back in training and the members are keen to show the community what they have been up to. Circartus is opening its doors to the public for an 'unplugged' cabaret show on Friday, April 1, to showcase some acts created by the students, and some guest artists as well. "It's a show to bring energy back into the Circartus space in Wingham, and get all the little circus community together, and anyone that wants to come and see that," Circartus director Jill Watkins said. "It's really just a snapshot, to just have some fun, some comedy, some seriousness. In addition to the April 1 showcase, you will also find Circartus performers roving around at TasteFest on Saturday, April 2 from 4pm, and at the Wingham Busker Muster on Isabella Street on Saturday, 9 April. And you can expect something new at TasteFest. "We've had our Mad Hatter stilt collection, but there's this new element to it, it's called the Tea Party, and we've made these great props," Jill said. During enforced time out due to the COVID pandemic, changes have been taking place in the way Circartus operates. With the help of funding from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, the organisation is transitioning from a sole trader business model to a non-government not-for-profit incorporated association. Circartus now has around 60 members, and as the trainer, Jill was teaching 17 classes a week, leaving her little time for anything else. The FRRR funding has allowed Jill to undertake Train the Trainer courses, with 11 trainers now helping out. "I'm still teaching but at a smaller load. But as a whole group of trainers it's nearly at a point where I can let that fly," Jill said. "Ideally I would love to spend more energy on community development creating performance. While you're teaching 17 classes a week you run out of time and energy to do all the other bits. "I had put the early childhood program aside to invest in this, and that's one of my passions - using circus as early intervention. I've been able to start a class in that again this year which is so exciting." Also in the news: Large and gentle, heavy horses ride into Nabiac Transitioning to an incorporated association has meant creating a board of management, and while some positions are filled, Circartus is seeking more people to join the board. "We'd love to get some public relations skills on the board, if we could. We don't have a treasurer at the moment, and the secretary is wearing many hats," Jill said. "We're seeking a cross section of people." The Circartus 'cabaret show' is on Friday, April 1 from 6.30pm at 18 Isabella Street, Wingham. Entry is $5 per person at the door. If you're interested in joining the board or learning more about Circartus, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Circartus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/bb0c3500-a579-4ff3-bf24-759205f914a5.JPG/r0_200_2992_1890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg