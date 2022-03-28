newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TWO players who missed last year while they recovered from knee reconstruction surgery made successful comebacks for Wingham in a rugby league trial against Dungowan on Saturday. Matt Bridge injured his knee playing for Manning Ratz in the 2020 Lower North Coast rugby union grand final. He had a run at rugby because the Group Three season was canned due to COVID-19 concerns. Harry Lewis sustained his injury playing under 18s for the Tigers the same year. The 18s was the only senior competition to go ahead. Both made it through the trial unscathed, a fact that pleased captain-coach Mitch Collins. "I wasn't sure how they'd go, but they were both right,'' Collins said. "They've both done plenty of rehab.'' Bridge is better known as a fullback but he played in the centres against Dungowan. Lewis alternated between halfback and centre. Wingham won the game 16-10, Collins said the club took a combination of first and reserve grade players to Dungowan, where the match was played on a firm surface. "I think that's the first time we've run on a dry field in two months. It was a good change,'' Collins said. Prop Aaron Groom and utility forward Nick Beachamp were others to impress the rookie coach. Collins is in his first season in the position. RELATED: Collins named Wingham's captain-coach He confirmed that veteran halfback Danny Russell will return to the Tigers this year. Russell played with Old Bar last year. Russell didn't play in the trial, however, Collins said it is pleasing to have him on board. Half had been a position he was concerned about. "It'll be good to have Rusty back. He can steer the ship around and kick goals as well.'' Collins said fullback Blake Sky is another on the comeback trail this year and he is likely to wear the number one jumper when the Tigers meet Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry in the opening game of the season on Sunday, May 1. The Tigers hope to play a trial against Macksville on Saturday, April 9, but that'll depend on the weather. However, Collins said he's close to settling on his side for the May 1 fixture against the Hawks, a side he expects to be among the front runners this year.

