MANNING Valley Netball Association's new season had a soggy start, with officials calling off matches in the final three time slots due to rain. A total of 30 teams are involved in this season, including seven in division one. Meanwhile the association will host a carnival for representative teams on Sunday, May 22. Manning's under 12,13 and 14 representative teams will head to the State junior championships in Sydney in July with the under 17s playing at State in June. Manning 17s played in a carnival at Gosford earlier this month. Netball NSW has been unable to conduct State titles for the past two years due to problems associated with the pandemic. The Manning grand finals are set down for Saturday September 10.

