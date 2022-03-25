The accident happened on the highway between Viney Creek Road West and Viney Creek Road
All lanes are now open at the site of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens.
A contra flow was in place on the highway between Viney Creek Road West and Viney Creek Road.
Emergency services have completed its investigations and traffic conditions in the area have returned to normal.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
