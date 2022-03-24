newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 40-year-old Taree man whose licence had been disqualified until September 2062, was arrested and charged with several driving offences this week. Police say that at 6.41pm on Wednesday, March 23, while on patrol in Dunoon Street, Taree, police attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District heard a dirt bike heading in their direction. Police recognised the bike and rider from a pursuit two nights prior in the same area. Police allege the rider, on seeing police, made a U-turn and rode off through the car park of the Bushland shops, on the corner of Dunoon and Mudford Street. Police heard the bike stall and followed the bike into Ronald Road, where they came across the rider trying to restart the bike. Police say the man tried to manually push/run start the bike before he was pulled to the ground and placed under arrest. He was searched and police allege they located a number of items within the bum-bag. Checks revealed the bike's registration expired on December 19, 2010. Further checks showed the man's licence was disqualified until September 2062. He was conveyed to Taree Police Station where he was charged with 12 offences including police pursuit, not stop/drive recklessly, drive while disqualified, supply prohibited drug and deal with the proceeds of crime. The man appeared in Taree Local Court today, March 24 where he was formally refused bail to appear in court on April 12.

