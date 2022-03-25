comment,

OH dear. Has it come to this? We really thought we were above such things, but alas we're not. This correspondent has just completed a fortnight's rain-marred sabbatical. So there we were, ensconced in the bar of a local hostelry as the rain tumbled down outside. That was depressing enough. Then, as happens, the conversion turned to petrol and the escalating price thereof. To our horror, not only did we pay attention, but we joined in. Petrol prices? Is there any subject more bone achingly boring than the price of petrol? Some history here first. This correspondent was a late bloomer when it came to driving. Our mates gained their P plates when they were 17. From what we were told at the time, it wasn't particularly testing - the police were in charge of matters in those days and it's fair to say they were generally fairly lax (it was the late 1970s, after all). One acquaintance had memorised the driver handbook to the point where he could even rattle off the printer's name. So he was a tad disappointed when, after going for his Ps, the copper (who he knew), didn't bother testing his knowledge. "Aren't you going to ask me a question?'' he protested. The cop gave it some thought then responded with: "What do you like in the (Golden) Slipper on Saturday?" But for whatever reason we didn't bother learning to drive. So for decades petrol prices were of no interest. Indeed, we oft wondered why punters were so fixated with the cost of fuel. For many years this newspaper ran a column titled Black and White. It was witty, interesting and well written, so the complete antithesis of this effort. One section was headed Petrol Watch and invited readers to contact the paper to compare fuel prices from around the State and beyond. It was incredibly popular. When the column's regular writer was on holiday we were keel hauled into taking over and, as mentioned, not being particularly perturbed about petrol, we changed the heading to Schooner Watch, asking readers to compare beer prices. No-one ever did, not even one response. There's a moral to that story somewhere. And even when we belatedly joined the driving ranks, we paid little heed to how much it cost at the bowser. We'd fork out $20 for petrol and on we'd go. But for reasons we can't explain, all seems to have changed. The other day we were concerned when the price shot to $2 a litre and we said so passionately during our in-depth petrol discussion at the hostelry. Yet no-one complained about the escalating cost of schooners. Where have our priorities gone?

