With the Mid North Coast experiencing above average rainfall over the past month, last Sunday's (March 20) glorious autumn weather saw locals and visitors alike making the most of the region's many beaches. Even two separate shark bite incidents at Crowdy Bay less than a week earlier failed to act as sufficient deterrent to those enjoying the warm weather and perfect conditions for a late season dip. While no conclusive explanation can be offered for the multiple attacks, a known consequence of heavy rainfall in coastal regions is the depositing of nutrients into the ocean via run-off, clouding the water while increasing marine life activity. This provides favourable conditions for larger predators, such as sharks, that utilise the murky water to their advantage when hunting. It can also lead to encounters where swimmers and surfers are mistakenly bitten where they would otherwise be of little interest to sharks. However, this wasn't enough to discourage Old Bar resident and surfer, Shasa Humphries, who, along with good mate, Jake Cain, made the most of conditions at Black Head on Sunday afternoon. Asked if the attacks had put him off entering the water, he was casually pragmatic in his response. "Probably not. It's pretty murky at the moment so probably just a bit of an accident," Shasa said. "We spear (fish) around here all the time, and up at Red Head, Forster and out on the boat. You see bull sharks and grey nurses and all that. I haven't seen a white. In these conditions when it's a bit murky and stuff, I wouldn't go diving but I think surfing is alright. If someone saw something you'd get out of the water, but the chances are pretty small.".

