sport, local-sport,

CONCENTRATING for the full 90 minutes is one area Mid Coast coach Mick Grass says his players need to improve in Sunday's NPLW football clash against Warners Bay at Warners Bay. The Middies go into the game following a 4-0 loss to Maitland in the opening round at Taree last Sunday. Here the damage was done 15 minutes from halftime when Maitland hammered in three goals. "We can't blink first,'' Grass said. "Because our problem is that when we blink first, we blink a couple more times soon after.'' He said the Middies were 'in the battle' for most of the first half against Maitland until the lapse. "We have a young team that the lack of experience can cause lapses,'' he said. Warners Bay are still waiting on three W-League players who won't join the squad until next month. "It might be a good time to play them,'' he said. "When they get their full team they'll be very strong. But in saying that, they'll still be formidable this weekend.'' The Middies were down a couple of players for varying reasons last Sunday and Grass said they'll be closer to full strength on Sunday, however, he expects to stick with the same starting 11. Meanwhile, he said there's an air of expectation in the squad with the pending arrival of Newcastle Jets W-League goal keeper Claire Coelho, who will be available from April 10. "The players are keen to see what Claire will bring to the camp. There's a lot of positivity there, getting such a high quality and experienced player on board,'' Grass said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/11d97fbf-7aa6-4dfb-a847-499dbd58b768.jpg/r0_54_717_459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg