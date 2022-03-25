sport, local-sport,

SEVEN sides will contest Manning Valley Netball Association's division one competition this year, an increase on recent seasons. The new season will start tomorrow (Saturday) at the netball complex at Taree Recreation Ground. The last year two years have been shortened by COVID-19 restrictions and while State representative championships haven't been held in that time. "It would be lovely to be able to finish our competitions this year,'' association president Janine Kennewell said. Thirty sides will play across the grades this year with a further 11 in a Monday night competition for seniors. Saturday competitions will run until grand final day on Saturday, September 10. A representative carnival will be held at Taree on Sunday, May 22 with an all age carnival on Sunday, August 7. The association's under 17 representative side will be off to the State championships on the June long weekend while the under 12, 13s and 14s will play at the junior titles in Sydney in July. RELATED: Kade makes Manning netball history However, the march past of teams that usually heralds in the new season has been put on hold for this year. "With all that's happening with COVID we decided not to go ahead with it for this year,'' Mrs Kennwell said. First games start tomorrow at 8.45. Mrs Kennewell remains confident games on Saturday will go ahead even though more rain is predicted. "We have all-weather courts,'' she explained. "Obviously we have a duty of care, but unless the rain is torrential, we will be playing.''

