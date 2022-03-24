news, local-news,

TAREE Little Athletics' Laine Wyllie has been named one of 13 national Coles Little Athletes of the Year for season 2021/22. The 15-year-old was chosen from more than 110 nominations across the country in the award that recognises athletes' sportsmanship, leadership, teamwork and health. Laine was rewarded with a $500 Coles gift card and an opportunity to participate in a virtual mentoring session with Olympian and Australian pole vault record holder Nina Kennedy and dual Paralympian and triple medallist at Tokyo 2020, Jaryd Clifford. Laine was nominated for her leadership at Taree Little Athletics, where she only joined this season in the under 17s after a prior stint at Kiama Little Athletics in the under nines. Taree Little Athletics' secretary Linda Hoadley said Laine is a great role model for athletes of all abilities. "We're so proud that Laine has been recognised as a Coles Little Athlete of the Year for her positive attitude and generous nature," she said. "Laine spends more time helping others than doing her own athletics events. She trains young athletes in throws on Mondays and runs events at our Friday competition. She helped train athletes for regional championships even though it left less time for her own training. She exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership and teamwork." Laine said she was surprised and honoured to receive the award and thanked her mother Jenny for encouraging her to join Taree Little Athletics. "I couldn't believe that I was chosen for the award, because there's so many very deserving and amazing athletes in NSW," she said. "I love that this award exists and how it acknowledges not just the athletes that do well in their events but the ones that encourage, lead, work hard and put time and effort into making athletics a greater sport." "Without my mum, I would know next to nothing about athletics. Thanks to her I now know how to coach and run practically every athletics event and also how fun it is to throw a discus. I would also like to thank all the new friends I have made at Taree Little Athletics - they make it all ten times more enjoyable." Coles Little Athletics Australia president Sherrie Boulter said the Coles Little Athlete of the Year awards are a great way to recognise the achievements of young athletes off the track. RELATED: Taree Little Athletics Club makes a comeback "Little Athletics is not about winning but rather getting kids to be the best athlete and person they can be on and off the track. That's why our motto is "be your best" and it's great to have an award that recognises sportsmanship, leadership, health and teamwork like the Coles Little Athlete of the Year," she said. In addition to supporting the Coles Little Athlete of the Year award, Coles has donated more than 3.7 million bananas and distributed over $2 million in sports equipment grants to Little Athletics centres across Australia since 2017.

