A wave of warm appreciation was thrown across the Hallidays Point Lions Club earlier this week when Manning Great Lakes Police District presented members with a Certificate of Appreciation during an informal get together at Forster Police Station. During the past six years Lions club members, with assistance from Hallidays Point Quilters, Hallidays Point Craft Group, Hallidays Shores Craft Group and members of the community, have made and presented more than 450 comfort quilts, blankets and teddy bears to the police district. These items are greatly appreciated by local police officers who can provide them to victims and witnesses, children and adults, in need of comfort and warmth as visits to police stations can often be an unexpected and daunting experience, Manning Great Lakes Police District Inspector, Timothy Bayly Lion said. Police are also aware that teddy bears have a positive developmental impact on children and can be a great tool to reduce stress and anxiety, he said. "All police attached to the Manning Great Lakes Police District extend their thanks not only for the time put into making these beautiful items but also the generous purchasing of materials to make them." The project began back in 2016 by former Lions club president and 2022 Hallidays Point Citizen of the Year, Deb Schmitzer. "l started the project, supported by Hallidays Point Lions Club, called Hallidays Point Lions Comfort Quilts and Rugs, with the goal of supporting police when dealing with traumatised victims of crime," Ms Schmitzer said. "This project is very personal for me as I have been impacted by trauma and understand the value of a sensory comfort object, especially when dealing with children," she said. "Local craft groups including Halliday's Point Quilters, Hallidays Point Craft Group, Hallidays Shores craft group and a small number of local ladies donating their time, wool and talent to create something very special." Each of the beautifully crafted and donated 452 quilts and rugs have been wrapped with care and guardianship by Ms Schmitzer. "I am constantly in awe of the work that goes into them," she said. Hand-made teddies also have also been gifted to local police. "I am very grateful for the support shown in our small community for the project and hope to be able to continue to provide these to police."

