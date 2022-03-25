news, local-news,

OLD Bar Pirates Rugby League Club are committed to playing at the Old Bar Reserve (aka The Graveyard) in the long term and eventually hope to improve facilities at the ground for players and spectators. Club president Andrew Wilkes said permanent fencing, better drainage and even a grandstand are on the wish list. However, Mr Wilkes conceded that planning is very much in the formative stages. "It's more of a thought bubble at this stage,'' he said. "The club has been talking about upgrades at The Graveyard for some years. But we are looking at applying for government grants to fund the plans as well as fund raising.'' Mr Wilkes understands the fact that the ground is a public reserve could lead to some problems with building permanent structures there. "That's something we'll have to speak to council about,'' he said. Mr Wilkes said drainage is the most immediate problem. "We've drained the southern end of the ground, but the northern end still needs to be done. It can turn into a quagmire after a bit of rain.'' The wet start to 2022 following a soggy 2021 has compounded the problem. The Pirates junior and senior teams all train and play at the reserve. "We have 200 kids registered this year and with the four senior sides, that's a lot of traffic,'' Mr Wilkes pointed out. The reserve is used for other sports, including cricket, during summer. Old Bar used the Richard Crook Field at the Trad Sports Fields for last Saturday's trial against Byron Bay. "We were lucky that was available, because there's no way we could have played at the reserve,'' Mr Wilkes said. The Richard Crook Field was the home base for Old Bar Clams Rugby Union Club, however, the Clams have withdrawn from this season's competition. Mr Wilkes said this could be a potential backup for the Pirates this winter should the wet conditions persist. However, Mr Wilkes said the Pirates have no plan to move to the field on a permanent basis. The club did spend a season there in 2012 after fire destroyed the amenities block at the reserve. "The Graveyard has been our home since 1991 and we don't want to go anywhere else,'' he said. RELATED: Pirates close to settling on side for Group Three opener Mr Wilkes added that should the Pirates qualify to host a Group Three grand final the club would want the match played at Old Bar. Group Three has previously expressed concern about playing a grand final at the reserve due to a lack of facilities. Old Bar was headed for a top three finish last year before the competition was cancelled after the State went into lockdown in August. Finishing in the top three would have given Old Bar a shot at winning the major semi-final and so hosting the grand final. "We have the capability of playing a grand final at the reserve,'' Mr Wilkes maintained. "We showed at the Joel Dark day there last year that we can handle a big crowd. And we've had junior league semi-finals there.'' He agreed that if the facilities were upgraded it would take the uncertainty out of the equation. Mr Wilkes said Old Bar's population is growing at a rapid rate. He hopes MidCoast Council takes into account sporting field requirements as the area expands. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/f1b7ff84-f649-48cb-b187-2e9712287f7e.jpg/r0_52_1016_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg