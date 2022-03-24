community,

MANNING Valley Netball Association has joined in a Netball NSW initiative to donated netball shoes to players in the Lismore area impacted by the catastrophic floods. "We all have old shoes lying around that aren't used anymore,'' Manning Valley Netball president Janine Kennewell said. "All we ask is for shoes that still have some grip and can still be used. Netball shoes can be expensive and people up there have lost everything. "This is one way we can help out.'' Shoes can be left at the MV Netball complex at Taree Recreation Ground tonight (Thursday, March 24) or on Saturday, the opening day of the new season. Matches are due to start from 8.45 on Saturday. Mrs Kennwell noted that Manning Netball had its own dramas with flooding last March when the courts and clubroom were inundated. The association lost playing gear and office equipment while there was some damage to the courts. Mrs Kennewell remains confident games on Saturday will go ahead even though more rain is predicted. "We have all-weather courts,'' she explained. "Obviously we have a duty of care, but unless the rain is torrential, we will be playing.''

