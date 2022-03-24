news, local-news,

Police this week arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to a number of break and enter offences in the Taree area. The man was taken to Taree Police Station on Tuesday, March 22 where he was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and receiving stolen property. He was refused bail to appear at Forster Local Court on March 23. Police allege the charges relate to break and enters at a Cundletown business in December and a construction site in Glenthorne in March.. Police have reminded all tradies, business and home owners within our area to photograph and record serial numbers of their tools and electronic equipment.

