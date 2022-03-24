news, local-news,

The 'California sound' of the Beach Boys will rock the RiverStage at Taree during TasteFest on Saturday, April from 7pm. The Australian Beach Boys Show has been sponsored by Taree Lions and the volunteer committee as part of TasteFest to be held in Queen Elizabeth Park. Entry is by gold coin donation, and all profits go to local charities. "Extra expense has gone into live entertainment this year following the successful inclusion of The Beatnix at our previous TasteFest." said chairperson Kim O'Toole. Related: TasteFest: what to expect at Taree's popular food and craft beer festival "We were fortunate to have the Beatnix Show donated in 2020 by local family Ian and Jenny Carr," said Taree Lions president Allen Lenton of Taree Lions. "Our members felt it was a good investment for our community spirit following a challenging few years to have something similar again at TasteFest." With glowing reviews, growing rapport with their audience and sold-out shows, the Australian Beach Boys Show is a spectacular tribute to the genius of Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys. It is one of Australia's most authentic Beach Boys shows, boasting a fantastic stage production that not only features their songs but also, thanks to live four-part vocal harmonies and some technological wizardry, recreates the amazing 'wall of sound' experience that Brian Wilson so famously and successfully crafted. Often referred to as 'America's first rock band', The Beach Boys have gone down in history as one of the greatest bands, with a string of hits that transcended three decades from pure rock'n'roll to lush production numbers and local masterpieces. Related: Popular TasteFest charity dinner returns to Taree The one and a half-hour live show delivers that 'real' Beach Boys experience from the striped blue and white shirts and Hawaiian flowers to replica instruments and a complete audio/visual aspect featuring a big Beach Boys 60s TV screen displaying the original Beach Boys clip for every song in-sync with the live show. Songs featured will include Surfin USA, Little Deuce Coupe, Barbara-Ann, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Help Me Rhonda, Surfin Safari, Kokomo, Then I Kissed Her, California Girls, I Get Around, Fun Fun Fun and Good Vibrations, just to name a few. On Friday evening, the Taree High Dancers will follow a Welcome to Country by Uncle Russ Saunders OAM. Then from 7pm, popular duo Grace + Hugh and their piano will return to perform on the RiverStage for a free concert. The TasteFest team of volunteers invite you to join them on Friday evening and all day Saturday, April 2, from 10am to 9pm in Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/f82f0539-bb6c-4d7d-b1c1-a6cc4db3f3a5.jpg/r0_109_1200_787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg