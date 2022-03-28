community,

The Taree Parkinson's support group meets on the first Friday of the month at the Taree Presbyterian Church hall in Albert Street, across from the Catholic Church. The next meeting is April 1, starting at 10am. The group welcomes all people with Parkinson's, their carer', friends and supporters. The group meet for morning tea, with guest speakers on topics of interest, and informal discussion. Coming up, members of the group are invited to the Parkinson's nurse welcome on April 21 at Hibbards Sports Club, Port Macquarie, and a carer's information morning on April 19 at Port City Bowling Club, Port Macquarie. COVID-19 screening and social distancing applied. Contacts are: Parkinson's nurse (Port Macquarie) phone 0428 088 756; Annette Cleveland clevos54@bigpond.net.au and Geoff Whale gnrwhale@tpg.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/98878db4-506b-4e5f-851b-72b7cf8ca266.jpg/r0_264_5760_3518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg