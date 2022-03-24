newsletters, editors-pick-list,

'Up Armidale Road', a feature film with live music by well known performers Grace and Hugh, is screening at Bobin and Johns River in coming days. Grace and Hugh are among the performers on Taree's RiverStage on Friday, April 1 as part of the TasteFest on the Manning program. Prior to that the duo, and their piano, will be at Bobin School of Arts Hall on Friday, March 25 and Johns River Hall on Saturday, March 26 where their film will be screened. Both shows will feature a live set of music. The Bobin event starts at 6pm with the film starting at 7 and the music at 8.30. The event is free but a gold coin donation would be appreciated and a light supper will be served. They're also raffling CDs, with funds going to the hall. The screening at Johns River on Saturday is also a gold coin donation in support of the Johns River Rural Fire Brigade. The film will screen from 7pm, followed by a short intermission and a set of live music performed by Grace and Hugh with their little old upright piano. Up Armidale Road centres on the village of Nymboida following the Black Summer bushfires in November 2019. "The film follows the Nymboida residents, as they embark with Grace and Hugh on an ambitious musical collaboration to bring the song to life (orchestra in tow!) on a shoestring budget, in the midst of rebuilding the village and piecing together livelihoods. The song and film are a tribute to the Nymboida community, RFS, Blaze Aid and the talented musicians from the region." (Source: Grace and Hugh)

