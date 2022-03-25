community,

Looking for something to do this weekend? This Saturday evening, March 26, the Lansdowne Community Hall's rescheduled Twilight Market and car boot sale, which was cancelled last month due to the bad weather conditions, is on. The market will be held in the hall and surrounding hall grounds and will commence at 4pm. The Uniting Church ladies will be there with their home-made cakes, there will be plants, jams, craft, new and pre-loved items, books and lots more. Ron will have the barbecue hot and ready to cook up your orders for his great sausage, egg and bacon sandwiches. The ladies in the kitchen will have wonderful home cooked goodies to have with a cuppa. There will be a raffle, competitions and lucky spot prizes. There is plenty of room in the grounds surrounding the hall and a few places left in the hall. Stall holders are most welcome, $10 per stall space. For stall bookings or for further information please phone 6556 7146. The COVID rules have changed so there will be no signing in and no masks unless you choose to wear one. Then on Sunday, March 27 the Lansdowne Country Music Day will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Walk-up artists are welcome. Doors open at 10am and the music starts at 11am until 4pm. Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy great music. Entry is by gold coin donation. Tickets in the club raffle will be available from 12.30pm and drawn at 1.30pm followed by the members draw. Bistro and bar services will be available. For any further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772 or the club on 6556 7280. A $5 a bag shopping spree is back at the Coopernook Op Shop and is available every first and second Saturday of the month. This is limited to 10 items of clothing per bag. They have quality second-hand clothing available. They also have lots of other items at very reasonable prices. Why not go along and have a look? You will very likely walk out with some great treasurers and the lovely ladies will help and assist you. They are located at 4 Petrie Street, Coopernook and are open from 9am to 2pm Wednesdays and Thursdays and every first and second Saturday. The Lansdowne School was very fortunate to have Lillian Walsh attend last Thursday to introduce the Resilience Project to the students. Students participated in some fun activities that promote Gratitude, Empathy and Mindfulness. Weekly lessons using the Resilience Project journal will begin in classrooms in Term 2 Lansdowne School will be participating in the Small Schools Cross Country on Monday, March 28 at Hannam Vale. Hopefully the rain will stay away, and the track will dry out in time. Tickets are now available in the Lansdowne School Easter raffle fundraiser. Tickets are $1 each. Easter hampers large, medium and small to be won! Contact the school office on 6556 7147 if you are interested in supporting the school in either buying tickets or would like to donate items for the hampers. The raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, April 6 at the Easter Hat Parade. Damien John Cotton and his wife Kerrie have recently moved to Upper Lansdowne from Sydney and over the next few weeks Damien will be migrating his music teaching studio to their new residence in Upper Lansdowne. Damien would like to hear from anyone who would be interested in learning music. He has a background in clarinet, saxophones, guitar, bass and audio production. He started out playing in the Sydney jazz scene and he is currently the musical director of the very well-known band, The Swing Kings. As well as his jazz background, he featured on guitar in the very successful tribute show, "80s to the Max". He has been active in music education for many years, where he has taught and arranged for many schools' concert bands and jazz ensembles. He has also spent many years in the recording studio as a producer and session player and toured internationally with his recording group Three27. Damien can be contacted on 0434 240 565. Johns River Community Hall and Recreation Reserve has been chosen to host a screening of 'Up Armidale Road', the feature film with live music by Grace and Hugh. Go along and enjoy the screening for just a gold coin donation in support of the Johns River Rural Fire Brigade on Saturday, March 26. Supper will be available for purchase, with the brigade firing up the barbie from 6pm (sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea/coffee, and vegetarian options on offer). The film will screen from 7pm (running time 1 hr 20 min), followed by a short intermission and a set of live music performed by Grace and Hugh with their little old upright piano. Chairs will be provided. All are welcome, please spread the word! Seating is limited and you can secure your free ticket(s) through the following link and select Johns River from the list: https://www.graceandhugh.com/screeningtour Watch the film trailer and register for a seat via www.graceandhugh.com/screeningtour

