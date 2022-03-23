newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MidCoast Mayor Claire Pontin will seek her fellow councillors' support in a national campaign that has the potential to contribute $6.46 billion per year to Australia's gross domestic product (GDP), and create 43,444 jobs. The 'Don't Leave Local Communities Behind' campaign is being led by the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA). In her mayoral minute to today's (March 23) council meeting, Cr Pontin states MidCoast Council has been impacted in recent years by bushfires, drought, flooding and the COVID pandemic. "With an area of over 10,000 square kilometres comprising significant community infrastructure and an expansive road network extending over 3600km servicing our diverse community, Federal Government support is vital to ensuring services are provided and enhanced. "During the March 2021 flood event, our public infrastructure suffered well over $40 million in damage. Government support in the restoration and rebuilding process is essential to ensure such disasters do not leave affected communities with a cost burden. "The Don't Leave Local Communities Behind campaign will promote 17 priority asks in the portfolios of economic recovery, transport and community infrastructure, building resilience, circular economy and intergovernmental relations." The mayor seeks council's approval to: The council meeting begins at 2pm today (Wednesday) and is webcast live.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/c8dcc91f-8912-480c-bbaa-7795810ffaa8.jpeg/r409_0_6680_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg