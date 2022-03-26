community,

Manning Valley Push 4 Palliative Care has received a donation of $1700 from the Halliday Shores Retirement Village Craft Group. The funds raised go towards raising community awareness of availability and awareness of palliative care services, advocating for better resourcing of palliative care services in the Manning Valley and assisting patients and their families to access ancillary palliative care resources and services. RELATED: Palliative care advocacy pays off About MVP4P Manning Valley Push 4 Palliative was formed as a result of requests made by the medical community - especially hospital and community health nursing teams - to Judy Hollingworth. Judy's commitment to palliative care resulted from her experience caring for her terminally ill sister, who died in Canberra in 2013. She called a public meeting in Taree, inviting health practitioners, individuals, businesses and organisations. She distributed posters from Harrington to Old Bar, asking shops and venues to display them and tell their customers. The meeting, held in July 2015, was attended by 110 people who overwhelmingly voted to form a community group to boost awareness and resources for palliative care in the area. (Source: MVP4P website) In March this year, the appointment of a permanent palliative care specialist at Manning Base Hospital was announced.

