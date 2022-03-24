community,

I was sorry to learn of the passing of Mrs Lynette Bishop of Taree and formerly of Bootawa, wife of Neville and loving mum to daughter Susan and son Warren, their partners, grandchildren and their partners. I knew Lyn through her involvement at Tinonee Public School and also when her children attended St Luke's Sunday School all those years ago. Lyn passed away peacefully on March 9, aged 82 years and her funeral service was held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens followed by interment in the lawn cemetery. Deepest sympathy is extended to her family. John and I were amongst the many family and friends who said farewell to Wingham local identity John Rees "Morgo" Morgan at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 21. John was a teacher for many years including a number at Wingham High and was a director of Wingham Services Club. John's service was conducted by celebrant Kate Henville and tributes were paid to John by his children Owen and Katelyn and long time friend Doug Myers. Left to mourn John's passing are his mum Zilah, son Owen and wife Caitlin, daughter Katelyn and partner Gerard together with aunt Mrs Runa Dawson of Tinonee and a number of cousins. John was a long time supporter of the Parramatta Eels and many of the mourners wore his favourite team colours of blue and gold. Mourners returned to Wingham Services Club where the wake was held and memories shared of John. My apologies to friend Bev Clancy, whom I said was having her 82nd birthday on Friday 17th, St Patrick's Day. My mistake and I wasn't indulging in any of that Irish Mist, what I should have written was that it was Bev's 83rd birthday - most women would be happy to be a year younger than they are. Anyway sorry Bev and thanks for setting me straight as I did attend your 80th - guess I can only blame it on all that has been happening in those last three years. The March monthly meeting of Tinonee Historical Society was attended by eight members who met at the Tinonee Museum on Tuesday, March 22 at 9am. The members extended their sympathy to member Lois de Lange on the passing of her uncle in Holland and to the families of the late Harvey Else, Lyn Bishop and John Morgan. The society is looking at replacing the floor coverings in the museum's office and is currently looking into a grant and getting quotes for same as well as replacing the curtains in the Boating Room which suffered water damage during the recent storms. It is hoped to conduct a monster garage sale in conjunction with the federal elections which are looking like being held in May. The garage sale is always a good fundraiser for the society and they will also have a raffle on the day. Several groups have made tentative bookings for a visit to the museum over the next few months, thanks to the relaxation of the COVID rules. WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: Funding for evacuation centres and fire sheds at Tinonee, Burrell Creek and Rainbow Flat Celebrating a return to live music and food - bEATS festival launch Wallamba puts on a show-stopper - photos Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/3712151a-1d61-413c-b7e7-a106d1a51a11.JPG/r10_235_4486_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg