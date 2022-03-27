Female tradies mentor Year 5-7 female students
Encouraging females to contemplate a future career in non-traditional job roles was held at Bulahdelah Central School recently.
The full-day SALT (supporting and linking tradeswomen) workshop for students in Years 5,6 and 7 was designed to encourage girls to contemplate a career as a tradie.
Female tradies mentored the girls, showing them how to safely use power tools, hand saws, hammer and nails, drills and drivers.
They made a wooden box with a handle they could take home on the day.
These boxes could be decorated and used for scrunchies and hair brushes, cutlery and condiments for the barbecue, to name a few
All the students had a great day and were very proud of their efforts, careers adviser, Linda Drenkhahn said.
