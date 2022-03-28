community,

Taree VIEW Club president Margaret Muldoon welcomed two new members to the club at the February 2022 meeting. These two new members, Margaret Carey and Lorne Willadsen, along with Dianne Banner who joined in 2021, are welcome additions to the committee for 2022. The club's committee is: president Margaret Muldoon, vice president Colleen Cause, secretary Margaret Carey, assistant secretary Dianne Banner, treasurer Coral Thompson, assistant treasurer Tina Taylor, delegate Margaret Carey, program officers Lorne Willadsen, Denise Burns, Helen Crossingham, welfare officer Nita Mackie, and publicity officer Pattie Hogan. Taree VIEW Club, now in its 55th year, is supporting six Learning for Life students in 2022. Despite many fundraising events being cancelled these past two years, with the generosity of members the club was able to meet its commitment in supporting the students during these tough times of bushfires, COVID and floods. The catastrophic event in Lismore will increase the need of support for school children as many lost everything they owned including uniforms, books and laptops as well as their schools. Taree VIEW Club was forced to cancel its International Women's Day function at Harrington Golf Club on March 8 due to weather. This will now be held on April 12 with a guest speaker in attendance. Anyone interested in becoming a member can call Pattie 6552 5412 or 0427 725 412 or visit www.view.org.au for further information. The next Taree VIEW Club meeting will take place at Club Taree, Wingham Road, Taree 10.30am on April 26, RSVP Friday, April 22 Coral 6552 6568 or 0418 468 946. WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: Manning Valley U3A prepares for term two Taree Parkinson's support group meeting Hallidays craft group supports palliative care initiative Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/7d8acaeb-98d1-4e04-8d98-82ac9d4a40f0.JPG/r0_181_2992_1871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg