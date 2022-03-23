newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE Touch Football Association hopes to play grand finals on Monday night for the first time since the 2018/19 season. Association president Graham Goodwin explained the pandemic lockdown wiped out the 2019/20 finals series while wet weather cruelled 2020/21. However, forecast wet weather has forced the association to devise a contingency plan. "At this stage we're going ahead on Monday night at the rec centre,'' Mr Goodwin explained. "But if that's washed out I've been given permission by Taree City to play the games at the Jack Neal Oval on Monday, April 4.'' He explained that council had asked that all summer sports be finished at the recreation ground this month so preparatory work on fields for the winter season can start. "The fields we use at the rec are the best drained there, so hopefully we'll get away with Monday night,'' he added. However, Mr Goodwin said Monday is washed out, April 4 will be the absolute deadline. "We won't be going any further that than, it'll be dragging on too long,'' he said. RELATED: Taree Touch hosts representative gala day In the A-grade mixed grand final on Monday Rowsell Electrical will meet Eire Constructions while RFS will take on BLTs in B-grade. The C-grade match will feature Callum Murray against Not Fast Just Furious. Meanwhile the junior grand finals were played on Monday afternoon where BHl Tradie Ladies scored a double, taking out the girl's 11s and 13s premierships. The 13s defeated Carpet Court Taree while the 11s accounted for MNH Concreting. Insert Name Here won the 13 boys over The Lads while Panthers downed D&G Concreting in the 11 boys.

