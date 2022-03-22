newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE Motor Cycle Club's Hayden Nelson heads to his 'home' track at Wakefield Park at Goulburn for the next round of the Australian Supersport 300 and Yamaha Finance R3 Cup championships next month. The 14-year-old from Tinonee has contested two rounds - the first at Phillip Island and the second last weekend at the Queensland Raceway in Ipswich. This is his debut season in both classes. Hayden is currently fourth overall in the R3 Cup and eighth in the Supersport 300. He finished third in the R3 at the Queensland round. The two events are raced concurrently and each round involves six races along with practice. Hayden cocked the fastest lap in one of the R3 events at Ipswich. "Hayden learnt a lot in the first round at Phillip Island and he learnt that much again at Ipswich,'' his dad, Craig explained. "He led one of the races for the first time. And the racing is so close and so competitive.'' Now Hayden's looking for continued improvement at Wakefield Park when racing is held there from April 22 to 24. RELATED: Hayden to start in Australian Supersport 300 championship "That's the track closest for us,'' Craig explained. "It's the one that Hayden has done the most laps. He's looking forward to racing there again.'' Hayden currently has 48 points in the R3 cup, with the leader, Cameron Dunker on 70. Hayden is among the youngest riders in the both classes that are for open age competitors. With the championships to be decided over eight rounds, he's gaining experience with each outing. "We've improved his bike setup and his riding technique has changed,'' Craig said. "It's all part of the process.'' There'll be a break after the Wakefield round with the series to resume in August. There'll be races at Tasmania and again in Queensland before the season concludes in at The Bends in South Australia in December. "We'll be doing plenty of travelling,'' Craig smiled.

