JACK Penfold will move from the chief steward's role to club administration when he takes over as Manning Valley Race Club's executive officer next Monday. Mr Penfold will replace Helen Sinclair, who resigned earlier this year. Ms Sinclair was appointed in 2018, but made no secret of the fact that she didn't intend to stay for an extended time. Mr Penfold has been the Mid North Coast Racing Association's chief steward since 2018. It's a role he enjoyed. Originally from Tamworth, Mr Penfold began his career as a steward when working part-time in 2012 with the Hunter and North West Racing Association. It's a high pressure position. "There are a lot of inquiries and I suppose I've upset a few people along the way. But that goes with the job,'' he said. However, the chance of a lifestyle change was one of the things that prompted him to apply for the executive officer's job. "My partner had our first baby - a boy - six weeks ago,'' he explained. "So that's going to mean a big change in our life and I didn't want to be regularly heading up or down the highway to attend race meetings during the week. I've always been interested in getting into club administration, so this is a perfect opportunity. "This is going to be a new challenge in a new role and I'm looking forward to it.'' Mr Penfold said the Manning Valley club has weathered the problems caused by the pandemic and is in a strong position. The Bushland Drive track is rated as one of the best in regional NSW and beyond. "One of the things I want to achieve is to get more people back on the racecourse,'' he said. "Particularly young people. I want to make a day at the races attractive to more people.'' He cited Taree's Melbourne Cup day meeting as an example. This annually attracted the biggest crowd to the track each year, however, this was waning even before the pandemic hit. The club didn't race on cup day in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns while last year's crowd was estimated at half of that for the 2019 meeting. "Building that crowd up to what it was previously will certainly be a goal of mine,'' Mr Penfold said. He also believes the club is on a winner with the decision to switch the Taree Cup meeting from August to November. Rain spoilt the party to an extent for the first November cup meeting last year, but Mr Penfold is confident the day has the potential to again become a major event on the area's sporting and social calendar. RELATED: Helen Sinclair to step down as race club executive officer Increased prizemoney for country meetings in recent years has made them more attractive for powerful city stables. Manning Valley meetings regularly attract a strong response from the Newcastle area - leading trainer Kris Lees finished with a treble at Monday's meeting this week. However, the flip side of this is that it is harder for trainers from this association to get a share of the spoils. Mr Penfold is convinced that attracting outside trainers here is a positive for the Manning club. "But it is my job to ensure the Taree trainers have the facilities to be able to compete on a level field or better with those from Newcastle or the city,'' he added. Mr Penfold is 29 next month, making him easily the club's youngest-ever executive officer. As such he wants to be in the job for the long-term. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

