A GELDING surprised in notching two hard wins in three days, winning trebles and doubles, highlighted a spectacular Manning Valley Race Club meeting at Taree on Monday. Five-year-old Coffs Harbour gelding Mikado ($3.50), trained by Joanne Hardy, won over 1500m at Port Macquarie on Friday and then snatched a nose victory in the feature A3 Civil Projects Open Handicap over 1600m at Taree. Coffs jockey Jon Grisedale was in the saddle on Friday but he was replaced by Raymond Spokes, who grabbed a winning double after Grisedale was hospitalised. Mikado was mid-field early behind Port Macquarie leader Capri Lane ($7), ridden by Bailey Wheeler. The Glen Hodge-trained Capri looked a likely winner 100m out but Mikado finished best to nose out the unlucky Taree's Chase My Crown ($3.60) with Capri Lane just weakening a length back in a torrid finish. Hardy was full of admiration for Mikado, part-owned by a teacher who taught her maths, as she believes the gelding will develop into a late winter and spring cups galloper. "Mikado just kept getting to the line and he will now go for a spell," she said. Spokes and Port trainer John Sprague kicked off the meeting with a win with four-year-old gelding Berkinson ($1.70) which scored by a length in the Elmac Electrical Maiden Plate over 1000m. It has been a long road back, spanning over 12 months, for Berkinson to be competitive again as it was involved in a float crash on the way to Grafton races and has had problems since. "The owners have been unbelievable in looking after him to race again," Sprague said. Spokes said the gelding could develop into a handy galloper when he "is right". Winning trebles were posted by Newcastle trainer Kris Lees and his stable jockey Aaron Bullock, who was on two of them for Lees. Three-year-old filly Terrameades ($1.45) justified her short quote with a 1.38 length win in the Park Beach Plumbing Class 1 Handicap over 1300m. Bullock said the filly wasn't all that happy in the soft 7 rated going but when her class kicked in she was responsible for "a good win" first up from a spell. He had to work hard to land four-year-old gelding French Marine ($2.60) a nose winner in the Coffs Coast Security Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1300m. "He puts in every time he steps out...he tries so hard and makes his own luck," Bullock said. Three-year-old filly In The Blink ($1.35) was ridden by Andrew Gibbons for Lees in the Arendarickas Bros Maiden Plate over 1250m for a well-fought half-length win. Gibbons said the filly had a list of frustrating placings before and was surprised the win was her first. He may have been back about mid-field on the turn but Port five-year-old mare Jazzles ($3), trained by Neil Godbolt, finished determinably to score by a length for Bullock in the Great Northern Benchmark 58 Handicap over1000m. Stable head Simon Thompson said the mare had been bogged down by a big weight at its previous start and although "she is no world beater, she tries hard". The win of Coffs Harbour three-year-old gelding Fighting Magnus ($1.45), trained by Graham Payne, could have been dicey when the saddle shifted on apprentice jockey Jasper Franklin in the Paradoz Media Maiden Handicap over 1400m but he showed calm to get the job done by two lengths in an impressive performance. "He was travelling so good," Franklin said. "Jasper sat there...the horse did the rest," Payne happily added. More wins could be in store for four-year-old mare Asserting ($4.40), trained at Port by Angela Graham, after it scored by a quarter length in the Pails Enterprises Class 1 Handicap over 1400m. Jockey Cejay Graham said Asserting had been working well and would win more next preparation. The trainer wasn't trackside as she had to work but her mother, Jenny Graham, said the better going helped the win. Racing returns to Taree on April 2--the day of the final of the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships over 1400m at Royal Randwick. Hoofnote: Doug Ryan had a good day with his selections ,grabbing six winners on top and having Caprl Lane run third at $7 for each-way punters.

