A 15 minute lapse before halftime proved to be the turning point in Mid Coast Football's 4-0 loss to Maitland in the opening round of the NPLW season at Taree. "To that point I thought we'd done well to stay in the contest,'' disappointed coach Mick Grass said. However, the visitors piled on three goals in 15 minutes to go to the sheds 3-0 up. "After they scored the first goal the heads started to drop and the effort started to drop,'' Grass said. "At halftime I let them know well and truly what I thought about their performance.'' Grass said to the players credit, they improved in the second stanza. While not really threatening to break their duck, Mid Coast's defence tightened and they conceded just one more goal. Grass said there were some excuses, as Mid Coast were without four players due to sickness and injury. He added Mid Coast's pre-season had again been interrupted due to wet weather, as was the case last year. "If anything it's been as bad as last year,'' Grass said. "We hadn't played a game since early February and we haven't been near a football field to train for the past three weeks.'' He added the performance of 15-year-old Jorja Holborrow at the back was heartening. "She didn't put a foot wrong all game,'' Grass said. Holborrow had some first grade experience last season and Grass said despite her youth she is making a strong claim for a permanent place in the team this year. Mid Coast hit the road this weekend to play Warners Bay at Newcastle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/89c8c8bc-4db9-4e40-a9f1-5cc95167b561.jpg/r77_77_701_430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg