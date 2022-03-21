newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MID Coast Football's NPLW season has received what coach Mick Grass described as a 'massive boost' with the signing of Newcastle Jets W-League goal keeper Claire Coelho. However, the 24-year-old Coelho won't be available until April 10 due to FIFA rules regarding players involved in professional competitions stepping down into an amateur league. The newly named NPLW season kicked off last Sunday when Mid Coast lost to Maitland 4-0 in the clash at Taree. "There's a bit of a story involved,'' Grass replied when asked how Mid Coast came to get Coelho's services. "At the start of the year we had a number of goal keepers but for various reasons we've lost most of them. So we put an ad out in social media to see if any keepers were interested in joining us. I thought we might get a response from someone from a reserve grade side.'' He admits he was 'blown away' when Coelho responded. "We have a great young keeper in Xanthe Parsons. But I wasn't going to say no when Claire got in touch with us,'' he said with a smile. There's a sprinkling of W-League footballers among the other seven clubs in the NPLW, however, travel and financial restraints have made it almost impossible for Mid Coast to attract players of this quality. Grass said Coelho's experience will be an invaluable asset to the Mid Coast squad. Mid Coast has the youngest roster in the competition. RELATED: Mid North Coast's premier league battles "Having someone of Claire's standing driving the young players around the park is going to be a great help,'' he said. Coelho is originally from Port Macquarie. "This will also show our younger players there is a pathway to the top,'' Grass added. It's unlikely that Coelho will train with the Mid Coast squad as she will have off-season commitments with the Newcastle Jets. However, Grass expects she will be available for the greater majority of the season from April 10. Mid Coast will play Warners Bay in Newcastle in the second round of the season on Sunday. All home games are scheduled for the Zone Field at Taree.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/17653368-6ef6-478d-8002-798942d08008.jpg/r1_34_1082_645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg