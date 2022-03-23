community,

Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch held its monthly meeting last week with another new member added to the fold. Two more local businesses have added their support to the sub-branch, being the Old Bar Bakery and Tee Louise. Club Old Bar was the venue for meat raffles for the sub-branch last Sunday evening. A committee meeting had been held the day before to finalise arrangements for Anzac Day. The main service will occur near the beach, in the reserve between the Taree-Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and Ungala Road. Police and council have given their approval and support. There are now 280 commemorative crosses to display and the SLSC will provide a sausage sizzle for the general public. The auxiliary has made crocheted purple poppies and these are on sale via the Saturday morning meat raffle sales. The $5 cost helps defray some of the costs of commemorating Anzac Day. Howard Cinemas Taree has offered the sub-branch a fundraising opportunity by way of a movie night to see the opening of Top Gun 2 on Thursday, May 26. The cost is $20 per person and will include pre-movie drinks and nibbles. A minimum of 100 tickets need to be sold for this activity to proceed and is open to any in the community who would like to support the sub-branch and have a fun evening. Contact the secretary on 0406 471 964 or president on 0400 679-878 to secure your ticket. Why not put a group of friends together to attend. The sub-branch will be represented at the Old Bar Public School Anzac Day commemoration on Friday. April 8. RELATED: Old Bar students pledge to keep community clean Father Peter Tinney has been the sub-branch chaplain for over four years now but as he is leaving the area soon, a replacement was required. Fr Kevin Corrigan, Parish Priest, Taree and Wingham Parishes, has kindly agreed to fill this role and the members look forward to welcoming him to both our dawn service and main service this year. One load of much needed goods has been delivered to Lismore and more are planned. The cut-off date for receipt of donated goods at Club Old Bar is Tuesday, April 12 where they will be sorted and packed and delivered to Lismore by members of the Old Bar Lions Club on Thursday, April 14. RELATED: "Lismore is blown apart" - Old Bar local takes a load of donations to flood victims Goods needed: The needs of the Lismore community will change as the crisis will be ongoing for some time, so please take note of what is being asked for and do not donate inappropriate goods. Do not make assumptions as to what is needed. Club Old Bar will also be hosting a Helping Our Mates Gala Fundraising Day on Sunday, April 17 commencing from 10am. A fantastic day is being planned with all monies raised used to help the residents of the Lismore community get back on their feet. Please help where you can - these are our mates and they are doing it very tough. Our recent workshop, painting pots, proved most enjoyable with 16 ladies participating. We now look forward to a two part workshop creating mosaic animals with Rosina. The first session will be held on Wednesday, March 30 (the fifth Wednesday), with the second session following a week later on our regular meeting day, Wednesday April 6 (the first Wednesday). Further information is available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005. WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: Protecting endangered shorebirds on Mid Coast beaches St Clare's students' art to feature in Lake Macquarie gallery Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation funding available Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/b0420fa5-26e8-40f5-b33a-288be60e5f5a.jpg/r0_429_4496_2969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg