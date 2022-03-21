Hub Market and Rotary Book Shed sale at Taree Showground | photos

community,

The Manning River Lions Club did double duty as organisers and traffic controllers at the Hub Markets on Saturday, March 19. The ground was so boggy from rainfall in the past month people were directed to park in the ring on the old trotting track, with the well-organised men of the Lions Club directing traffic. The Hub Markets are organised and operated by the Lions Club of Manning River on the third Saturday of every month at the Taree Showgrounds, from 8am to noon. All moneys raised from the markets benefit various charities (including Lions Foundations) and the local community. Taree North Rotary Club's book shed is open in conjunction with the Hub Markets each month. The shed is recently refurbished following damage it sustained in the March floods.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/16a3285a-3363-4094-a2cf-feee81e08fed.JPG/r0_98_2992_1788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg