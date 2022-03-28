sport, local-sport,

MANNING Valley Cycle Club wound up the 2021/22 season with a presentation held at the clubhouse at Taree Recreation Centre. Award winners were: MVCC Memorial Handicap: 1. Steve Emerton, 2. Janelle Small, 3 Harry Thomas. Fastest time, Kobi Mathiske Club Founders Handicap: 1. Peter McKay, 2. Ian Budden, 3. Michael de Wright. Fastest time, Glenn Mathiske Time trial championships: A-grade Glenn Mathiske, B-grade Ivor Thomas, C-grade Wade Buchan, D-grade Greg Knight. Tour of Manning Valley: A-grade. Kobi Mathiske, B-grade Harry Thomas, C-grade Wade Buchan, D-grade Greg Knight. 2021 road championships A-grade Glenn Mathiske, B-grade Michael de Wright, C-grade Wade Buchan, D-grade Greg Knight. 2022 criterium pointscore :A-grade Beau Harper, B-grade Ivor Thomas, C-grade Josh Alley, D-grade Todd Atkinson,& Greg Knight, E-grade Phil Thornton. 2022 criterium championships: Juniors: Sabene Perkins, Flynn Small, A-grade Beau Harper, B-grade Ivor Thomas, C-grade Jason Parker, D-grade Greg Knight, E-grade Phil Thornton, Harrison Ninham U13 Criterium Most Improved: Cooper Ninham President's Junior Encouragement Award: Zasch Perkins President's U17 Encouragement Award :Harry Thomas RELATED: Kobi's biggest win Michael Cross gets life Life membership for Belinda Crossingham President's Encouragement Award: Janelle Small Most improved overall: Tony Day Most outstanding junior: Jacob Steep Most outstanding overall: Glenn Mathiske Club Person of the Year: Michael de Wright Life Members inducted at the annual meeting Belinda Crossingham, Michael Cross

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/d11531a4-6e12-4727-a812-b60ba45848c7.jpg/r0_62_2493_1471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg