sport, local-sport, Old Bar Pirates

THE start of the Group Three Rugby League season is still a month away, however, Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said he is close to settling on his side for the opening game. This follows a trial against Northern Rivers side Byron Bay Red Devils at Old Bar on Saturday. The Devils are captain-coached by former NRL star, Todd Carney. "The starting side is pretty rock solid,'' Henry said. "We're just looking at the fringes and making sure we get our bench right.'' Henry and co-coach Jordan Worboys were both happy with the game. "We matched it with them,'' Henry said. "Their comp is strong and Byron Bay is usually near to top, so it was a good hitout. It was just good to get a game and we weren't too worried about the result.'' Big prop Rumone Jackson produced an eye-catching performance for the Pirates. "He's moved back to the area now and he's training the house down,'' Henry said. "Rumone's in for a big season.'' Fellow forwards Jared Wooster and Shannon Martin were also strong Henry was also impressed with rookie centre Jackson Longa, who was having his first game in top grade. Longa played under 18s last season. A newcomer, Pat Maloney, who previously played with Raymond Terrace, was given a run in the centres. "Pat's a utility player and he'll be a Mr Fix-it for us this year,'' Henry explained. "He had a run in the centres the other day, but he can also play in the back row.'' Kurt Lewis only played limited minutes however, he showed touches of class. He's likely to start the year in the centres. Toby De Stafano looked sharp out of dummy half when introduced into the game and Henry said he also gives the Pirates some options. De Stefano can play hooker or in the halves. Worboys sustained a cut head while De Stefano was limping on an injured ankle at fulltime, otherwise Old Bar made it through the game unscathed. The Pirates will head to Muswellbrook this weekend for another trial. Old Bar plays Port City at Old Bar in the opening round of the season on Saturday, April 23.

