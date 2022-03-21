community,

Not-for-profit and charity organisations working to overcome disadvantage or create opportunities for marginalised or isolated people on the Mid North Coast can apply for funds through the latest Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation funding round. The charitable foundation has $800,000 on offer to support new or existing projects in the Mid North Coast, New England North West, Central Coast, Hunter, Central West, and Northern Rivers regions. Applications close on April 14, 2022. Newly appointed executive officer, Carly Bush said many charities don't have resources to make funding applications, so the foundation makes applying online straight forward. An online workshop on March 24 and the foundation's website will give charities more information on how to apply. Ms Bush said with the impacts of COVID-19 hitting support organisations and charities hard, communities need funding more than ever. Ms Bush said since taking up the role she has seen the amazing impacts local groups can have in their community if given some financial support. She said since 2003 the Charitable Foundation has provided more than $3.3 million to Mid North Coast projects. Recent projects to make a difference to people and communities include: Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation was created almost 20 years ago as a gift from Newcastle Permanent Building Society to the community. Ms Bush joins the Charitable Foundation from Newcastle Permanent, where she has worked in several roles since 2011. For more information on eligibility or to apply for funding visit www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/charitable-foundation.

