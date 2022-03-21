sport, local-sport,

MANNING are the Mid North Coast under 12 inter-district cricket champions for the first time following a win over Macleay in the final played at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar. A strong bowling and fielding performance enabled Manning to restrict Macleay to 67 from 31.3 overs after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat in what proved to be difficult conditions. Manning then scored the winning runs in the 27th over. Angus Sutherland top scored for Macleay with a patient 19, with excellent support from Xavier Heuston (8) in an innings saving partnership of 29. Gus Loretan led the Manning attack with an exceptional 3/7, along with Carter Cox, who picked up late wickets to finish with 3/2. Rory Turner who bowled with great pace to claim 2/2 while Jesse Townsend (1/3) and Arabella Roohan (1/8) provided great support. Flynn Mainey (2/7) took early wickets for Macleay before Manning captain Charlie Matheson (22) and Jesse Townsend dug in for a determined 46 run partnership. Townsend was unluckily dismissed for 28 by Heuston, with the ball just clipping the off bail. Gus Loretan and Nick Kennewell then safely guided Manning home to victory in the 27th over. Jesse Townsend and Gus Loretan were named joint players of the match. Manning's squad was Josh Oliver, Riely Mcleod, Arabella Roohan, Gus Loretan, Charlie Matheson (c), Rory Turner, Coach Geoff Matheson. t Jesse Townsend, Nick Kennewell, Mason Kesby, Rylie Murray, Kade Rogers, Carter Cox. Paul Cox was the coach

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/a35f1886-53be-4af5-a88d-3eed09fb7c76.jpg/r1_21_320_201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg