Celebrating a return to live music and food: bEATS Festival launch | photos

The inaugural Barrington Coast bEATS Festival kicked off with an evening of live music and food at Bent on Food in Wingham on Thursday, March 17. The launch event also heralded the first official use of the new stage in the back garden of Bent on Food, with local musicians Jake Davey, Hudson Rose and Brendan Gallagher providing the entertainment. Guests consisted of various festival organisers and volunteers associated with the festival as a thank you, and to hear about the schedule of events for the month-long festival. "One of the main reasons for the event was to give the organisers and volunteers an evening for them to enjoy and give them time to relax," Bent on Food proprietor, Donna Carrier said. "Events are an important way to connect and they have been missing for some time, so it is great to see them back."

