THREE projects in Taree, Harrington, and Old Bar will share $1.588 million of federal funding, as part of the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program. Taree Resource Recovery Centre, operated by Aus Blue Bins, will receive $987,544 to employ five new staff at the local depot, as well as setting up skip bins and equipment to support more efficient recycling of local construction and demolition waste. Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said thousands of tonnes of construction and demolition waste from the Mid North Coast goes into landfill each year, and estimates up to 75 per cent of this can be recycled. Harrington Public School is receiving $435,988 for a new school community hall. Dr Gillespie said the new hall will be used as a community facility as well as an emergency evacuation centre. Old Bar Beach Bowling Club is receiving $165,000 for a new generator. The new generator will support this community evacuation centre into the future, Dr Gillespie said. Federal Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience Senator the Hon Bridget McKenzie joined Dr Gillespie on a tour of the projects on Thursday (March 17). Minister McKenzie said she was pleased to see first-hand the critical projects that were supporting local businesses and communities to rebuild. "As part of the $2.1-billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund, the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program is backing projects like these here in Taree, Harrington and Old Bar to best support the ongoing recovery of these communities, in the wake of the 2019-20 bushfires," she said.

